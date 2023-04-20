Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Sandon Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Sandon Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a current ratio of 68.80.

About Sandon Capital Investments

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

