Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.
Shares of SAND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $8.75.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
