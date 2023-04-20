Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

