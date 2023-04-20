Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $48.39 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $48.39 million and approximately $1,913.40 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.39 or 0.06718400 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00040545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,308,897,236 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,309,413 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

