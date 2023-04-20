Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Shares Down 1.6%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €284.90 ($309.67) and last traded at €284.90 ($309.67). 42,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €289.60 ($314.78).

Separately, HSBC set a €390.00 ($423.91) price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €308.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €316.61.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

