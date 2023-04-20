Scotiabank Raises Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$86.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCA. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$82.36.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$65.63 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$114.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

