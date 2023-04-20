Scotiabank Trims Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price to C$54.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of Stelco stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

