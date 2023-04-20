Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.40-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.40)-0.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.98. 1,831,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $92,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

