Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.40)-0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

STX stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.83. 954,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,873. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.