Secret 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,566.59 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Secret has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and $14,566.59 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00142902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00068812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00041007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00743456 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,358.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.