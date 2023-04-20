SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGRO. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.38) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($12.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.87) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($12.75).

SGRO opened at GBX 801.80 ($9.92) on Thursday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,400.50 ($17.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 786.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -501.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 115,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,229,319.63). Insiders acquired a total of 343,926 shares of company stock worth $285,669,418 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

