SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

SEIC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. 433,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,911. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

