Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 130065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Select Sands Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.28.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

