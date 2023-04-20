Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

