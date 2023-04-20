Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Increased by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.90.
Insider Activity at Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE SRE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,880. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.
Sempra Energy Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
