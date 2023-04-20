Sepio Capital LP Acquires 49,469 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 261.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,469 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $245.11. 336,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

