Sepio Capital LP Has $3.68 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

