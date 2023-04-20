Sepio Capital LP Has $5.64 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,368. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

