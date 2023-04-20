Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 3.58% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GREK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Performance

GREK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.86. 44,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,927. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.