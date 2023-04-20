Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

