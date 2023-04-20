Sepio Capital LP Sells 108,798 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,798 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,727,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000.

COWZ stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,238 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

