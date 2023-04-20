Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,381 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.96. The company had a trading volume of 130,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average of $176.89. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $207.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.