Sepio Capital LP Sells 7,103 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.51. 1,704,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,650. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

