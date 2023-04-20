Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,559. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

