ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $511.00 at Guggenheim

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $478.00 to $511.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $528.34.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $475.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.24, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.04 and a 200 day moving average of $418.10. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,208,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

