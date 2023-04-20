SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 355 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth about $430,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 479,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,352. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.