SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.27.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY traded up $8.53 on Thursday, reaching $907.67. The company had a trading volume of 154,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $844.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $820.98. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $910.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

