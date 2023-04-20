SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,294,861 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1,894.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Infosys by 120.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $4,324,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $61,966,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Infosys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,134. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.