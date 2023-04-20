SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 264,610 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 276.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,610 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Linde worth $117,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.51. 291,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.55. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $365.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

