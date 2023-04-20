SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 305.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,770,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,867,435 shares during the quarter. Wipro makes up about 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $54,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro Company Profile

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 560,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,193. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

