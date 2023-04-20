SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,351,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM remained flat at $39.44 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,415,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,749,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

