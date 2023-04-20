SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,909 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.95. 379,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.72. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.