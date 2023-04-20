Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Drops By 11.3%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 1,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. Acme United has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.