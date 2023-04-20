Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Rises By 25.9%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 123,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.60. 1,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $183.49 and a 12-month high of $266.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average is $219.85.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexander’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.