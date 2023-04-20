Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Increases By 23.6%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 441,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $488.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

