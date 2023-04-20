Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Grows By 9.2%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARTNA stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $525.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

