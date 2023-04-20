Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Drops By 8.6%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Avid Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AVID opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

