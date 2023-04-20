Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Drops By 18.9%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 225,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,622. BioPlus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 167,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

