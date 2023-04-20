Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expands By 21.2%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,084. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $613.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

