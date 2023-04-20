Short Interest in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Increases By 35.6%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,263,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 164,661 shares of company stock worth $1,889,968.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFZ remained flat at $11.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,013. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

