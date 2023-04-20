Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expands By 24.6%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 128,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,078. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $52,182.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 19,159 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $54,219.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,457,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $52,182.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,399,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,631 shares of company stock valued at $429,482 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,553.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 788,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 104,102 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

