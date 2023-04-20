Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Declines By 7.1%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley lowered Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bouygues from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.50 ($37.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Bouygues Price Performance

BOUYF remained flat at $33.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

