Short Interest in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Decreases By 13.5%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,160,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 2,027,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,747 shares of company stock worth $7,502,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

