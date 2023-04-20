Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Declines By 9.8%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 356,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 75,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.63. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

