Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Decreases By 8.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.9 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

BTVCF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437. Britvic has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

