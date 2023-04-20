Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Grows By 9.4%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 624,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,538. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

