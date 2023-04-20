Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Grows By 36.4%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 3,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.