Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declines By 14.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLLNY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,470. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.