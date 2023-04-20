Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Decreases By 6.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.99. 1,071,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,203. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136,298 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

