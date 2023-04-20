Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Declines By 19.6%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,646,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 3,292,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,465.0 days.

China Literature Price Performance

CHLLF opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. China Literature has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $5.43.

Get China Literature alerts:

China Literature Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.