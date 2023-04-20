Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Expands By 33.6%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CYD. StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 2.3 %

About China Yuchai International

NYSE CYD traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 9,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

